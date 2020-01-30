ESU men tripped up at Central Missouri

Emporia State Hornets
Posted: / Updated:
Emporia State basketball_231906

January 29, 2020-Emporia State was held to a season low 49 points in a 67-49 loss at Central Missouri on Wednesday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

Duncan Fort gave the Hornets a 3-0 lead 1:04 into the game but that would be Emporia State’s only lead of the night.  The Mules went on an 11-2 run to go up 11-5 with 15:19 left in the half.  The Hornets got a put back from Devin Rottweiler and a three-pointer from Zac Owens to pull back within 14-13 with 12:58 left before the Mules went on a 9-2 run to go up eight points with 10:33 left.  Fort would hit another three-pointer with 5:00 left to pull Emporia State within 27-25 but the Mules would score the final six points of the half to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

UCM scored the first four points of the second half to make it a 10-0 run and go up 37-25 with 19:27 remaining. Mason Thiessen scored with 18:25 left to break a 6:35 scoreless drought for the Hornets.  Emporia State trailed 41-31 with 16:06 left when the Mules went on an 18-2 run to take control for good at 59-33 with 8:24 left.  The Hornets scored the final eight points of the game for the final score of 67-49.

Keyon Thomas was the only Hornet in double figures, finishing with ten points. Devin Rottweiler had nine rebounds and Mason Thiessen eight as Emporia State outrebounded the Mules 40-35 on the night.

The Hornets will continue their brief road trip on Saturday when the travel to Jefferson City to take on Lincoln.  Tip-off from Jason Gymnasium is set for 3:00 p.m.

NOTES
Dallas Bailey left the game after suffering a foot injury 39 seconds into the game and did not return. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories