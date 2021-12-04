ESU men’s and women’s basketball both fall to Fort Hays State

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State basketball had a chance to win on both the men and women’s side Saturday, but wound up dropping both games.

The men fell to the Tigers 78-76. The Lady Hornets lost 70-65.

Men’s Recap:

The Hornets trailed by six early in the first half, but quickly turned things around. They went on a 16-2 run to lead by 13 at the break. Jumah’Ri Turner scored 17 first-half points.

The Tigers came clawing back in the second. With 7:22 left in the second, the Hornets lost their lead. FHSU’s Jared Vitztum drilled a three to tie the game at 58. Fort Hays State opened up a four-point lead with 3:07 to play.

Emporia State did not give up. A Tray Buchanan three and-one gave the Hornets a 69-68 lead. A Tiger free throw tied the game at 69, which was the score at the end of regulation.

In overtime, the two teams traded baskets and free-throws until the game was tied at 76 with 58 seconds to play. Kaleb Hammeke hit a layup with 14 seconds left to give the Tigers the lead. Emporia State had one final chance, but a Tray Buchanan three didn’t go in and time expired before the Hornets could put up another shot.

Buchanan led the Hornets in scoring with 29 points, 24 were in the second half and overtime. Turner finished with 21 points. Mayuom Buom scored 14 for the Hornets and tallied 13 rebounds to complete a double-double.

The Hornets fall to 6-2 on the year with a loss. They’ll be back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Newman.

Women’s Recap:

The Lady Hornets hung tight with one of the top women’s teams in DII.

An ESU lull in the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second had the Lady Hornets down double digits about halfway through the second quarter.

A 14-7 run to end the half boosted Emporia State back within reach, trailing by only two at half. The Hornets took a one-point lead with 6:58 to go in the third quarter. The Tigers quickly regained their lead and kept it the rest of the game. The Lady Hornets kept things interesting the whole way, and even pulled within three points on a Tre’Zure Jobe 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left. It was too little too late though, and they suffered their third loss of the year.

Tre’Zure Jobe led all scorers with 28. Ehlaina Hartman posted 20 points. Hartman grabbed nine rebounds, too. No other Lady Hornets scored more than seven points.

ESU women’s basketball is 5-3 on the year. They play again on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Newman.