MARYVILLE, Mo. (KSNT)- Emporia State men’s basketball is moving on in the NCAA tournament.

The Hornets beat Northern State 72-51 in round one of the big dance on Saturday.

It’s an upset on paper, as Emporia State is the No. 7 seed in the Central Region, Northern State was the No. 2 seed. ESU will move on to play No. 6 seed Minnesota Duluth on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Central Region semifinals.

The victory marks the first NCAA tournament victory in Emporia State men’s basketball history. The Hornets received tournament bids two other times, but lost in the first round in both 2004 and 2007.

Emporia State also had postseason success in the NAIA before joining NCAA DII. ESU has been a member of the NCAA DII for 32 seasons.