EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State senior tackle Xavier Carson is an AFCA All-American.

Cason is the starting left tackle on a Hornet offense that ranks tenth in the nation in sacks allowed, while ranking 11th in the nation in passing offense and 25th in total offense.

He was a two-time All-MIAA performer and has played in 42 games with 27 starts in his Hornet career. This season, he led ESU with 64.5 knockdowns, including a career-best 11.5 against Nebraska-Kearney.

He also had ten against Central Missouri. Carson is a five-time Squarehead Award winner as the top Hornet offensive lineman against Lincoln, Fort Hays State, Nebraska-Kearney, Central Missouri and Pittsburg State.