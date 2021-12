EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University announced Wednesday that Hornet punter Russ Brungardt has earned first-team All-Super-Region 3 honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Brungardt was named First-Team All-MIAA at punter.

Brungardt is from Lawrence. He leads the MIAA and is ranked fifth in the nation for average punt distance.

Division 2 football is broken down into four super regions, Brungardt has taken the first step to become an All-American.