EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is etching his name into the Hornet football history books.

On Saturday, Gleason threw for three touchdowns against No. 3 Pittsburg State. The touchdown passes pushed his career total to 88, breaking the program record. The record was previously held by Braxton Marstall.

Gleason’s three scores through the air all came in the fourth quarter as ESU nearly completed a crazy comeback in Pittsburg.

The ESU quarterback is averaging 317 passing yards per game in the 2023 season. He has 20 touchdown passes and just one interceptions so far this fall.

Gleason came to ESU in 2018 but is in just his third year as the Hornets full-time starting quarterback.

Emporia State fell to 4-2 with the loss on Saturday. The Hornets welcome Washburn on Saturday, Oct. 14.