EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason is receiving recognition after a stellar week one performance.

Gleason was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The award comes after he threw for five touchdowns and ran for one in ESU’s season opening win against Lincoln. The veteran Hornet QB threw for 442 yards, completing 42 of 49 pass attempts.

Emporia State plays at Northwest Missouri State on Thursday, Sept. 7