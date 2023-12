EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia State record-holder is getting AP recognition.

Receiver Tyler Kahmann is an AP second-team All-American, the Associated Press announced Wednesday.

Kahmann led the nation in touchdown catches with an Emporia State-record 20. He is ranked second in the nation in receptions and fourth in receiving yards.

He is the only player at any NCAA level to have 100 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches in 2023. Kahmann is also a first-team All-MIAA receiver.