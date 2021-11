EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State soccer is moving on the the MIAA tournament championship game after a win over Northwest Missouri State on Friday.

The Lady Hornets took down Northwest 2-0 in their semifinal match on Friday. They’ll play the winner of Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

ESU’s record on the year is now 17-2-1. Sunday’s championship game will be played in Warrensburg, Mo.