EMPORIA (KSNT) – Years from now, when one looks back on the history of Emporia State women’s soccer, Mackenzie DiMarco’s impact will be written all over it.

DiMarco, a graduate senior, broke not only the program record but also the MIAA conference record for career goals. She has 69 goals in 78 college matches.

Her record goal total comes in almost 20 less games than the previous leader. UCM’s Jada Scott scored 67 in 96 matches.

Like a true leader, DiMarco credits her coaches and teammates.

“Honestly I can’t even take half the credit, I have to give it to my team,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of it without them. Every year my team has always had my back and we’re able to always work together and make those opportunities happen so that I can score. I just happen to be up top to finish [the goals.]”

In her final year, the days of being a member of the Hornet soccer team are now numbered for DiMarco. However, she hopes to go out on a high note.

“My personal goal I’d say is just to finish being a leader and make sure I can be there for the team,” DiMarco said. “As a team we’re hoping to obviously win those two games and obviously beat Washburn. We’re just trying to come in with our heads held high and try to get some wins.”

The Hornets have two more regular season games and then will gear up for the MIAA tournament. The team is hoping to grab a handful of wins, or even win the conference tournament, to earn a spot in an NCAA regional.