EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State women’s soccer will play in the DII NCAA tournament.

It’s the third NCAA tournament bid in program history. All three bids have come in the last four seasons.

The Hornets are the four seed in the Central Regional Tournament and will play at conference foe Fort Hays State on Friday, Nov. 11. The game will take place in Warrensburg, Mo. Fort Hays State is the fifth-seeded team in the region.

ESU is 11-6-4 on the season and coming off a 4-3 loss to Central Missouri in the MIAA tournament championship game.

If the Hornets win their first-round matchup, they’ll play again on Sunday, Nov. 13.