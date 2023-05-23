EMPORIA (KSNT)- One Emporia State student-athlete is up for a prestigious award.

The Ken B. Jones Award recognizes the Association’s top female and male student-athletes from the academic year. On Tuesday, Mackenzie DiMarco of Emporia State women’s soccer was announced as a finalist.

The finalist will be honored and the award will be given out at the 2023 MIAA Awards Celebration on June 6 in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Mo.

DiMarco is a two-time Emporia State Female Student-Athlete of the Year. She was also a Consensus All-American last season, with First-team D2CCA All-American and second-team United Soccer Coaches All-American honors.

DiMarco has been a star for the Hornets. She’s the NCAA Division II active leader in goals scored with 61 goals in 67 matches played. She holds the Emporia State career record for goals, points, shots attempted, shots on goal, goals per game and points per game.

The last ESU student-athlete to win the award was Jace McDown, with the football team, in 2019-20. The last ESU female student-athlete to win the award was Brianna Schmitz, with the track and field team, in 2018-19.

DiMarco broke the MIAA record for goals in a single season last year with 23 goals in 24 games.