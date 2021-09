EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State women’s soccer is No. 5 in Tuesday’s United Coaches’ poll.

It’s the highest-ranking for Hornet soccer in school history. ESU (5-0-1) climbed up one spot in the rankings after Sunday’s win over then-undefeated Washburn, 2-1.

Post game interviews with @ESU_WoSoccer head coach Bryan Sailer and midfielder Hannah Woolery after the Hornets 2-1 #TurnpikeTussle win over Washburn. #StingersUp pic.twitter.com/Tj4oLdDsY3 — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) September 21, 2021

Junior Hannah Woolery scored both goals. The Hornet defense held the Ichabods to just one shot in the second half.

JUST IN‼️



MIAA Women's Soccer Athletes of the Week, presented by @MammothBuilt, WEEK 3⃣



Also from @ESU_WoSoccer, Hannah Woolery this week's MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week⚽️👏



Full Story | https://t.co/FHrI5ycl1y#BringYourAGame pic.twitter.com/VaxBlr1DHE — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) September 21, 2021

Emporia State will take on Nebraska Kearney, Sept. 24 and Fort Hayes State, Sept. 26.