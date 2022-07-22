EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football coaches and potential recruits are busy this summer.

The Hornets held their summer showcase Thursday, allowing high school players to develop their skills and get scouted by coaches. One hundred fifty players from six states came to camp, including players from Northeast Kansas high schools. Coach Garin Higgins thinks this is the biggest camp in his tenure.

“I think I tested pretty well and threw pretty well for the most part,” St. Marys quarterback Keller Hurla said. “It’s just good to be out here with a bunch of athletes and compete.”

Emporia State football players coach the drills, so the kids can get familiar with the Hornets’ program.

“We’re able to see these guys go through drills, see how they move, and look at their flexibility,” Higgins said. “Combine it with their film, then combine it with the information we get from their coaches.”

The camp’s scouting purpose has proven itself. Higgins has found three of his starting quarterbacks at these camps in the past 15 years. This is the second and last showcase camp of the summer.