EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State interim women’s tennis coach Cyrielle Peyroche will be sticking around.

The Hornets announced Monday that the interim tag has been removed from Peyroche’s title, making her the full-time head coach.

Peyroche was the interim coach for both the men’s and women’s tennis teams in the spring semester. She played for the Hornets for three years before becoming a graduate assistant in 2021.

“It is an honor to be named the first female tennis coach at Emporia State and I am grateful for [athletic director] David Spafford for giving me this opportunity,” Peyroche said in a press release. “I am proud to participate in bringing the program to the next level. We now have a year ahead to get ready for the season and be competitive.”