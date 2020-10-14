ESU Track & Field to host NCAA Championships in 2024, 2026

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia Athletics announced Wednesday the track & field team will host the 2024 and 2026 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

This will be the fourth and fifth time the championships were held at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium.

The stadium was the host site for the National Championships in 1995, 1999 and 2006, according to Emporia Athletics.

The 2024 and 2026 championships are expected to bring 754 student-athletes, about 200 coaches and more than 100 officials to the area.

ESU will host a news conference Monday, Oct. 19 to go over the impact and logistics of bringing the championships to Welch Stadium.