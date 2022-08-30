EMPORIA (KSNT)- Topeka native Dalton Cowan has decided its time to end his football career.

The Seaman High School graduate was entering his redshirt senior year with Emporia State football. He received news recently that he had a concussion. This isn’t the first time he’s dealt with a concussion from on-field activity. He says because of this it’s time to call it a career.

“My family and I have decided it’s not safe for me to play the game I love anymore,” Cowan said on social media Tuesday afternoon. “While incredibly disappointing, I’m planning on helping coach for the rest fall and am grateful that I can still help my team and my brothers.”

Cowan played S-Back most recently for the Hornets. Before switching there he also spent time at quarterback.

An injury forced Cowan to miss the final six games of the Hornet’s 2021 season. In the six games he did play in Cowan recorded 331 yards on 29 receptions.