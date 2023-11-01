EMPORIA (KSNT) – Everyone agreed Emporia State’s Mackenzie Dimarco is the conference’s offensive player of the year.

Dimarco was unanimously given the award, the MIAA announced Wednesday. This is the second time in her career she’s been the offensive player of the year.

The forward has scored an MIAA-high 16 goals. Add her three assists for a total 35 points, which also leads the MIAA. Dimarco led the conference in goals, shots, shots on goal, game-winning goals and points. Dimarco holds the MIAA record for career goals scored with 77 goals in 84 matches.

Four total Hornets earned All-MIAA team honors.