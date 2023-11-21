EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State’s own is in the running for the Harlon Hill trophy.

Emporia State University’s quarterback Braden Gleason is one of 38 student-athletes nominated for the 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy, according to a press release. Gleason’s competing against others across the nation to get the title of Division II College Football Player of the Year.

The quaterback was unanimously chosen First-Team All-MIAA selection. Gleason also holds the MIAA career record with 109 touchdown passes and set the single season record at ESU with 41 touchdown passes this season, according to the release.

Winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy will be announced Friday, Dec. 15 and honored Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.