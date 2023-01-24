STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT)- A former Hornet football coaching is getting a huge opportunity in Stillwater.

Bryan Nardo, who coached at Emporia State for eight seasons, is the new Oklahoma State defensive coordinator.

Nardo worked as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in Emporia. His experience in the Sunflower State prepared him for the new gig.

“I spent eight years recruiting the state of Oklahoma, seeing first hand the amount of pride people have in this university’s athletic programs,” Nardo said in a statement from Oklahoma State Athletics. “There’s no better place to be able to represent.”

After leaving ESU, Nardo made stops at the linebackers coach at Youngstown State and the defensive coordinator at Gannon University before landing his new job with OSU.

Nardo was at ESU from 2012-2019. Oklahoma State also promoted Joe Bob Clements, the Cowboys’ former linebackers coach, to co-defensive coordinator.