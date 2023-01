EMPORIA (KSNT) – The awards continue to roll in for Emporia State football.

The Dan Hansen Division II All-American team, named after small-school football advocate Dan Hansen, released its annual all-star list today.

Four Emporia State Hornets made the list, all on the honorable mention team: Punter Ross Brundardt, quarterback Braden Gleason, lineman Conner Lierz and defensive lineman Jordan Williams.