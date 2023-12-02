CORSICANA, TX (KSNT) – It was one final go-around for Emporia State football, playing Southern Nazarene in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl on Saturday.

The Hornets let the Crimson Storm hang in early, but Emporia State’s offense eventually got going, leading the team to a 55-24 bowl game victory.

Southern Nazarene got on the board first on a 24-yard touchdown run. The Hornets responded with a Braden Gleason touchdown pass to Billy Ross Jr. to tie the game at 7-7.

The Crimson Storm kicked a field goal to go up 10-7. Gleason then connected with Ethan Schultze on a 19-yard touchdown pass as the Hornets never looked back.

Emporia State used a field goal from Caden Dodson and touchdown run from Gleason to take 24-20 lead. With eight seconds to go in the first half, Gleason hit Tommy Zimmerman for a touchdown, giving the Hornets a 31-17 lead at the break.

The Hornets come out of the locker room rolling, with Gleason finding freshman Trendon Collins for a seven-yard touchdown. Three minutes later, Gleason hit Tyler Kahmann for a two-yard score, giving Kahmann his school-record-tying 33rd-career touchdown reception.

In the fourth quarter, Gleason threw his final career pass: a 35-yard touchdown to Kahmann. The ball gave Kahmann the school career receiving touchdown record and further added to Gleason’s legacy.

At the end, it was Emporia State on top 55-24, securing a season record of 9-3.

Gleason shined, finishing 35-48 passing for 405 yards and six touchdowns, with one touchdown on the ground, good enough for the bowl game MVP. Kahmann led the team in receiving with 11 catches for 118 yards and two scores.