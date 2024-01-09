EMPORIA (KSNT) – Gracie Gilpin impressed hundreds in Emporia during his time as a Spartan at EHS.

After graduating from Emporia High School, Gilpin played one year of basketball at Cowley Community College. However, she’s back in her hometown now.

Gilpin joined Emporia State women’s basketball for the 2023-24 season and the first year under new head coach Brian Ostermann.

“It’s really cool because I’ve always dreamed about this,” Gilpin told 27 News. “Like as a kid growing up around it, especially when they were [playing] really well… When they were in the national championship, always in the tournament, so it’s definitely really cool to be here now. It is such an amazing feeling, I’m really glad to be back, just having the support like I did in high school.”

Gilpin has been an immediate impact-transfer with ESU, starting in 11 of the team’s first 13 games and averaging 8.8 points per game.

“The number one thing that Gracie hangs her hat on each and every day, is her effort,” Emporia State head women’s basketball coach Brian Ostermann said. “She plays with just relentless passion and effort. Defensively, moving without the basketball, she’s always done that for us.”

Gilpin’s playing an average of 30 minutes per game for the Lady Hornets.