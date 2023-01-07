EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball hosted Central Missouri Saturday to try to pick up a couple MIAA wins.

The Hornet women played close against the No. 2 ranked Jennies, but fell 80-64. The Hornet men redeemed the women, beating the Mules 75-72.

Losers of three-straight, Emporia State women’s basketball welcomed a strong test in No. 2 Central Missouri. The Lady Hornets got out to a solid start, jumping out to a 9-2 lead off seven points from Tre’Zure Jobe.

The Jennies soon got back in the game, taking a 20-15 lead into the second quarter. Both teams scored 20 points in the second quarter, and the Hornets only trailed 40-35 at half.

Central Missouri hit some big-time three-pointers in the third quarter to expand its lead to 61-52 through three quarters. The Lady Hornets were able to cut the lead to four early in the fourth, but the team couldn’t stop the Jennies’ hot hands. Central Missouri stays undefeated with the 80-64 win.

ESU guard Tre’Zure Jobe had another spectacular performance with 30 points while playing the full 40 minutes. No other Hornet reached double figures.

The loss is Emporia’s fourth in a row, moving its conference record to 4-5 after a 4-0 start to the season.

The Hornet men come into Saturday’s game off a win against Lincoln, sporting a 5-3 conference record.

ESU started blazing hot, jumping out to a 15-6 lead three minutes into the game. From there, the matchup was a lot closer.

The Mules tied the game at 18-18, but late first half efforts from Alijah Comithier put the Hornets up 39-31 at the break.

Emporia State extended its lead to 11 early in the second, but the Mules battled back to down just one with nine minutes to play. Back-to-back threes from Owen Long over the next minute pushed the Hornets lead back up to eight with eight minutes remaining.

The ending was a thriller, as Central Missouri cut the lead to one point with three seconds to play. The Hornets hit their free throws, holding on to a 75-72 win.

Comithier lead the Hornets with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Long added 21, while Kaden Evans posted nine points and nine rebounds.

The win pushes No. 20 Emporia State’s record to 12-3, 6-3 in conference play. Both men’s and women’s teams are back in action on Thursday at Pittsburg State for another MIAA contest.