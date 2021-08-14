Hornets’ deep secondary returns five starters

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia State University defensive backs bring experience to a defense that has other young groups.

There are only three true freshmen out of 24 defensive backs.

Jaedon Pool, Kyle Rinck and Jordan Wallace are all two-year starters. Pool and Rinck both earned All-MIAA honors in 2019.

Rinck had eight pass break ups and recorded 28 tackles in 2019, after recording an MIAA-high 14 breakups as a sophomore in 2018.

Pool had 38 tackles and tied Rinck for 14th in the MIAA with eight pass break ups in 2019.

Wallace has played in 20 games with 18 starts in his two years with the Hornets. He had 22 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss in eight games in 2019.

Others returning include Trey Morris, Kelin Gordon, Montrell Wilson and Cole Baird.

Morris started four games in 2019 as a sophomore, but played in all 11 games. He recorded a career-high nine tackles at Missouri Western.

A knee injury wiped out Gordon’s 2018 season before he came back in 2019. He finished his sophomore season with 14 tackles including an interception in his first game back.

Wilson played in eight games as a red-shirt freshman in 2019, and recorded a career-best six tackles against Central Oklahoma.

Baird is entering his sixth year with the Hornets and has been a key player for special teams. He played in 26 games, alternating between linebacker and defensive back.