Hornets fall at Fort Hays State

January 9, 2020-Emporia State outscored #2 Northwest Missouri by one from the field but the Bearcats went 19 of 21 from the free throw line to post a 71-56 win on Thursday night in White Auditorium.

The Hornets scored the first four points and held the Bearcats without a field goal through the first 4:19 of the game. Ryan Hawkins gave NWMSU their first lead at 7-4 with 15:02 left in the half and Emporia State tied it at 7-7 on a Dallas Bailey free throw at the 13:23 mark. The Hornets stayed within five points over the next nine minutes and were tied at 15-15 with 7:40 left on a Jumah'Ri Turner layup. The Bearcats then went on a 10-2 run and took their biggest lead of the half at 25-17 with 3:53 remaining on a Hawkins bucket in the paint. Emporia State answered with an 8-0 run of their own capped by back to back three-pointers by Duncan Fort and Turner to tie the game at 25 with 2:29 left. A Trevor Hudgins three-pointer and one free throw from Tyler Daugherty pushed the lead back to seven with 36 seconds left but Keyon Thomas nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to pull the Hornets within 32-28 going to the locker rooms.

Diego Bernard hit a three-pointer to open the second half and give Northwest a 35-28 lead. Brenden Van Dyke scored the next nine Emporia State points during an 11-5 run and Turner scored on the break to pull the Hornets within 40-39 with 15:48 remaining. With 15:03 left Dallas Bailey was called for a shooting foul and Van Dyke picked up his third personal with a technical foul. Emporia State coach Craig Doty was also assessed a technical and the Bearcats converted six of six from the free throw line to take a 46-39 lead. Turner scored for the Hornets to break the 6-0 run and Zac Owens hit a three-pointer to pull the Hornets back within 46-44 with 14:04 left. After a turnover by Bernard Owens had a chance to give Emporia State the lead but his three-pointer was off the mark. The Bearcats then went on a 12-2 run to take a 58-46 lead with 7:47 remaining. Thomas broke the run with 7:25 left to make it 58-48 but that would be as close as the Hornets would come the rest of the night as the Bearcats converted five of six free throws in the final 4:17 to ice the 71-56 victory.

Jumah'Ri Turner scored 22 points to lead Emporia State and was joined in double figures by Brenden Van Dyke with 14 points on six of seven shooting from the field. Dallas Bailey had a career high 11 rebounds for the Hornets.

Emporia State, now 8-5 overall and 2-2 in the MIAA, return to White Auditorium on Saturday, January 11 to take on 7-9 Missouri Western, who is half a game in front of the Hornets in the MIAA standings at 3-2. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.