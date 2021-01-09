Hornets fall at Northwest Missouri

January 9, 2021-Playing their third road game in six days, Emporia State ran into a buzzsaw as #1 Northwest Missouri hit a season high 19 three-pointers on the way to a 92-71 win in Maryville, Mo.



The game was tight and high scoring from the tip, with five lead changes and three ties in the first five and a half minutes. The Hornets led 14-13 when the Bearcats went on an 8-0 run to take a 21-14 lead with 13:09 remaining in the half. NWMSU had not missed a shot from the field at that point in the game. The Bearcats would stretch the lead to 33-23 with 9:12 left when Emporia State went on a 7-1 run of their own to pull within 34-30 going into the final media timeout of the half. The two played fairly even the rest of the half as Northwest took a 45-38 lead into the break.



The two teams combined to shoot 30 of 52 (.577) from the field and 15 of 24 (.625) from behind the three-point line in the opening 20 minutes.



The Bearcats opened the second half on a 13-2 run to take a 58-40 lead at the first media timeout with 14:44 left. The lead would eventually reach 31 before the Hornets went on a 15-5 run with freshman Nick Reid scoring six of the points on the way to the 92-71 final score.



Emporia State was led by Austin Downing with 17 points while Jumah’Ri Turner added 13 points. Gage McGuire and Nick Reid each scored nine points. Mason Thiessen added eight points and a team high six rebounds.



Emporia State is back in action on Thursday, January 14 when they play host to Pittsburg State. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.