Hornets fall to Shockers in Friday night exhibition game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia State left Charles Koch Arena Friday night empty handed with a 73-57 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

Hornets’ senior guard Jumah’ri Turner took charge for Emporia State, scoring 18 points and grabbing three boards in 24 minutes of play. Turner was the only Hornet to finish in double digits.

For the Shockers, it was all about junior forward Morris Udeze. In just 14 minutes, Udeze racked up 18 points along with three blocks. Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne added 14 points and four assists in tonight’s effort and freshman guard Ricky Council IV scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Emporia State has a quick turnaround as they face off with Central Missouri a 4 p.m. Saturday.