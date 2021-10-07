Hornets look to keep wins coming at Central Missouri

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After a 35-point performance against Washburn, Emporia State football is preparing for a road trip to the University of Central Missouri.

It wasn’t an easy task, and head coach Garin Higgins expects Saturday’s game to be another four-quarter fight. The Mules are 1-4, but they just dominated Northeastern State, 41-10.

“They’re really physical up front, really big up front,” Emporia State running back Canaan Brooks said. “So, you know we’re going to have to, as running backs, be patient, let things work out up front. I’ll take my guys against anybody in this conference. I’ll stand on that any day of the week.”

The typical Central Missouri offense scores a lot. However, so does the Washburn offense, and the Hornets forced five turnovers against them.

“They’re wanting to get their receivers one-on-one on a deep ball, whether it be a deep post, a fade,” Emporia State defensive back Jaedon Pool said. “They do a lot of things to trick your eyes, a lot of motions to really test your discipline on defense. With all their motions, if you become undisciplined for one play, that’s how they get the big play.”

It’s another 1 p.m. kickoff for the Hornets. The past game was their first day game, which worried Higgins, but ESU still pulled off the win.

“One of the things I was worried about going into last week was how our guys were going to respond [to two close losses], and it was great,” Higgins said. “It was great to get the feeling of winning again.”