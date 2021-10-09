Hornets lose close game to Mules

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Emporia State played another close game Saturday, but couldn’t come out on top. The Hornets fell to Central Missouri, 45-38.

Emporia State dug itself into an early 14-0 deficit. Junior Canaan Brooks ran in the Hornets’ first touchdown at the start of the second quarter, making it a hopeful 14-7. Brooks had a 3-yard touchdown late in that quarter to tie the game at 21 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Hornets held UCM to a field goal. The offense backed up its defense with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Senior Kai Lemons, giving ESU its first lead of the game, 27-24.

In a two-minute span late in the third quarter, the Mules scored twice. First, a 72-yard touchdown pass from Logan Twehous to Cameron Saunders. On the Hornets’ following possession, Gleason fumbled the ball on a sack and UCM’s Chima Dunga scooped the ball and scored.

Gleason capped the game with his own 9-yard rushing touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Mules.

Emporia State led in almost every offensive statistical category. The Mules only topped the Hornets in average receiving yards per catch, 17.8 to 10.4.

ESU returns home Saturday, Oct. 16 to host the University of Nebraska-Kearney.