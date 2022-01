EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s basketball’s Saturday game against Northwest Missouri has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bearcats’ program.

The women’s game against Northwest Missouri will still be played. The Lady Hornets will tip-off against the Bearcats at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.

Both the men’s and women’s games against Missouri Western on Thursday will go on as scheduled.