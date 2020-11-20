Hornets open up season with road victory

Emporia State Hornets

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball team opened the season with a 69-57 victory at Nebraska-Kearney. Jumah’ri Turner led the Hornets with 13 points while Austin Downing added 12.

“I don’t think you understand how an offseason goes for a coach when they finish the year 1-13 overall, especially when they’re used to finishing at a championship level, so it’s been a rough offseason,” head coach Craig Doty told KSNT Sports following the win. “We just wanted to get back on the court as soon as possible and unfortunately it took a long time. To get that win right now, I wake up every morning I’ve been rinsing with mouthwash, I just can’t get that bad taste out of their mouth but after today, mouthwash isn’t needed,” said Doty.

The Hornets travel to Fort Hays State on Saturday.

