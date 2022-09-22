EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football is trying to flip the outcome of the 2021 matchup.

In 2021, the Hornets narrowly lost to Pittsburg state, 30-28. It was quarterback Braden Gleason’s first year at the helm. This time, they have the home crowd on their side.

Gleason is more comfortable with this offense now, and he’s preparing the same way for Pittsburg State as any other game.

“He played in a lot of close games last year, and that’s paid huge dividends, I feel like, for him this year,” head coach Garin Higgins said.

The Gorillas have a big offensive line, but a young secondary.

Emporia State’s spread offense will try to take advantage of the young secondary, wide receiver Jaylen Varner said.

The Hornets are ready to take advantage of any weaknesses they find in the Gorillas on Saturday.

“Our get-off of the football, being physical up front. We showed that against Central Oklahoma,” defensive lineman Rafe Goucher said. “That was our game plan, what we wanted to do, and I think we did a very good job of that.”

Kickoff from Welch Stadium is at 1 p.m. Saturday.