Hornets prepare for trip to the Jungle

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State University football is looking forward to a chance to get back in the win column at Pittsburg State University.

The Hornets (2-1) lost to Pittsburg State in the past three games, but this year’s Gorillas’ team is different than past teams. Like the Hornets, they have a new quarterback, Mak Sexton.

“They do things differently offensively than what they’ve done in the past a little bit,” Garin Higgins said, Emporia State head coach. “Defensively, they’re different in the fact that they’re more of a four-man front team than they are a three-man front team.”

Pittsburg State (2-1) averages 33.3 points while giving up 19.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the Hornets lead the MIAA in passing offense, red-zone offense, sacks, field goals and third-down defense.

“They’ve got some pretty big interior guys,” Conner Lierz said, offensive lineman. “We haven’t seen that yet this season, so that’ll be good. Their backers are also pretty big, kind of lengthy, so it’ll be good to see how we handle bigger guys like that. I think it’ll be a good time.”

The Hornets are in strong hands. Quarterback Braden Gleason leads the MIAA in touchdown passes and completion percentage. Defensively, Cade Harelson leads the league in sacks and tackles for loss.

Don’t forget about Billy Ross Jr. Ross had 170 total yards at Missouri Western. He had 66 yards on 23 rushes and a 54-yard punt return. He also caught the ball seven times, including a touchdown pass.

“He’s a 175 lb. running back,” Higgins said. “I would never think he would go out and carry it 22 times, but he did. It tells you how tough he is.”

The game kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on KSNT.