EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men’s basketball team routed Newman 76-42 on Saturday. It’s the Hornets’ largest margin of victory since 2007 against Missouri Southern. The win improves the Hornets’ record to 5-1 on the season.

Jumah’Ri Turner paced the Hornets with 21 points and 4 steals. Gage McGuire added 15 points while Austin Downing had 10.

Emporia State returns to action at Rogers State on January 4.