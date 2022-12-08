CLAREMORE, OK. (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s basketball got it’s first loss, while the women’s team secured its fourth win in a row.

The men’s team fell, 75-68. The women won, 85-79.

Men’s recap:

ESU started slow. The Hillcats built a 7-0 lead through the first two minutes of the game. The Hornets’ first points came almost three minutes into the game when Alijah Comithier knocked down a pair of free throws. Following a Hillcat layup on the next possession, the Hornets put together a 14-5 run.

Owen Long’s stepback jumpshot during the run, which Nachs Wahwassuck followed with free throws, gave the Hornets their largest lead of the game.

Rogers State was able to outscore the Hornets, 23-10, during the next 10:28. That gave the Hillcats their largest lead of the first half with a 37-28 advantage over Emporia State, which they never let go of.

Emporia State did not fall quietly. The Hornets trimmed Rogers State’s 12-point lead to 73-68 in the final minute, before falling 75-68 following a pair of Hillcat free throws with 13 seconds remaining.

The Hornets shot 37% from the field and 7-29 from beyond the arc.

Women’s recap:

The Lady Hornets started on the front foot, claiming the lead from the opening tip. In the first ten seconds, Maary Lakes kicked the ball out to the corner for Victoria Price to knock down a 3. Both Emporia State and Rogers State struggled to gain their footing on the offensive end for muost of the first quarter.

In the third quarter, both teams were able to increase their efficiency on the offensive end. The Lady Hornets never relinquished their lead throughout the second half but were unable to establish a lead larger than eight points as both teams traded points consistently through the half.

Emporia State shot 64% in the third quarter, but Rogers State shot 50% including 3-6 from the three-point line as the Lady Hornets led by just three, 56-53, entering the fourth quarter.

ESU closed out the game, making four of its final five shot attempts and three of the final four free throw attempts.

Tre’Zure Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 25 points, 20 coming in the second half. Price also finished in double-digits with 16 points.

Jobe’s second steal tonight pushed her past Melissa Church for fifth-most in program history.