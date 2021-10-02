Hornets sting Ichabods in Turnpike Tussle

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State football defended its home turf Saturday, when they took down Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle.

ESU came away with a narrow 35-30 win.

Washburn put up 519 yards of total offense compared to only 292 for Emporia State, but it wasn’t enough for the Ichabods to pull off the win.

It was the Hornet defense that pulled the weight to the win this one. ESU grabbed three interceptions and took down Schurig for two sacks in the game.

Washburn came close to pulling off an epic comeback after trailing 35-10 going into the fourth quarter. The ‘Bods outscored ESU 20-0 in the fourth but still fell short.

Emporia State will take the field again next week at Central Missouri. The Ichabods will look for a bounce-back win against Fort Hays State in Topeka.