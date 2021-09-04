Hornets sting Riverhawks in season opener

TAHLEQUAH, OK. (KSNT) – The slightly new, but highly improved, Emporia State offense was on full display at Northeastern State.

The defense put on a strong showing too, helping the Hornets to a 38-7 win. Emporia State shut down the Riverhawks until the fourth quarter.

Braden Gleason wasted no time in his QB1 debut, finding Cole Schumacher for a 70-yard touchdown to get the Hornets on the board first.

Gleason and Jaylen Varner connected twice to extend the Hornets’ lead.

The ESU momentum didn’t stop as the game dwindled down. Previous All-MIAA linebacker Jace McDown forced the Northeastern quarterback to hurry on fourth down. There was no choice but to throw the ball away, keeping the Riverhawks from converting.

In wake of the momentum, Jack Diamond found Diante Briggs with a 62-yard jet sweep that gave the Hornets their 38-7 victory.

Emporia State plays at home next, on Sept. 11 against Central Oklahoma.