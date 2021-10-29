Hornets try to crash Fort Hays homecoming

EMPORIA (KSNT) – With an even matchup, there are a dozen factors that can sway the game either way.

Emporia State and Fort Hays State are both 4-4. Both sit in the middle of the pack, but can hang with the big dogs. Emporia State beat Washburn this season, but the Tigers went the distance against Washburn in overtime and against No. 4 Northwest Missouri State.

“You know, they’re a play or two away from being, I think, similar to us where they can be sitting at 6-2 right now, or 7-1,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “So, if we’re not ready to play, we’ll get beat.”

The Tigers lead the MIAA in red zone percentage, converting 29 of 31 chances. However, the Hornets still lead the conference in passing offense, net punting and third down defense.

“We kind of emphasize third down a lot in practice where we do that all year,” defensive lineman Jahmek Murphy said. “So, just sticking to our game plan and staying true to who we are.”

This game starts Saturday at 1 p.m. in Fort Hays. The Hornets are 1-3 on the road.

After this game, there are two games left in the MIAA regular season. Emporia State will play one more game on the road and host Northwest Missouri State to close it out.