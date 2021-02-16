Hornets’ Turner takes untraditional path to success

EMPORIA. Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia State’s Jumah’Ri Turner is one of the top players in the MIAA, but his path to success has been anything but typical.

“Jumah’Ri is the most interesting player in the MIAA,” says Emporia State head coach Craig Doty.

There’s a lot of things you probably don’t know about Emporia State senior guard Jumah’Ri Turner.

“He was a childhood actor,” says Doty. “He didn’t play basketball until 7th grade. He played division three junior college, that’s the smallest level junior college that you can play.”

But wait, there’s more.

“He’s a first generation college student. Jumah’Ri is focused on his family. Jumah’Ri is focused on his academics, Jumah’Ri is focused on basketball,” adds Doty.

Turner is averaging over 18 points per game for the Hornets which ranks him 5th in the MIAA in scoring. That success hasn’t come easy, though.

“He’s the first show up everyday, he’s the last to leave, he works the hardest in the weight room,” said Doty.

“There were summers I didn’t take a day off literally. I would go to the gym every single day in the summer, like I have to get better,” said Turner.

Turner isn’t just devoted when it comes to workouts.

“My biggest thing is my diet. I change my diet and that’s another thing,” says Turner. “I stopped eating red meat. I don’t eat pork. I try to cut the dairy out. I’m really just like a lot of pasta, a lot of salmon like coach said.”

And since he didn’t lose a year of eligibility this year due to coronavirus, Turner’s got a decision to make regarding his future at Emporia State.

“Only God knows, man, only God knows, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m more so worried about helping us get to the tournament and keep winning games,” says Turner about returning for another season.