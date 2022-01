TOPEKA (KSNT) - Governor Laura Kelly has petitioned President Joe Biden for federal assistance on Tuesday to help with ongoing recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storms and wildfires which occurred on Dec. 15, 2021.

According to a recent press release from the Adjutant General's Department, the request to Biden came through the Federal Management Agency which asked the president to make a major declaration for the Public Assistance Program due to the damage caused by the extreme winds and fires that spread on Dec. 15. Kelly visited with residents in western Kansas on Dec. 29, 2021 to survey the extent of the damage personally and meet with farmers and ranchers who were hit hard by the wildfires, saying that "it's critical that we mobilize all of the available resources to aid their recovery."