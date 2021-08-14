Hornets’ young defensive line filling holes

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia State defensive line is one of the younger and more unproven areas of the Hornet defense, after the loss of All-MIAA players Tre’Vaugn Ammons and Parker Bass.

The two eligible seniors are actually in graduate school this fall. There is only one defensive lineman who is a junior in eligibility. Eleven of the 14 defensive linemen are freshmen or sophomores.

Graduate student Marek Thompson will anchor the inside of the D-line. Thompson is a two-time All-MIAA selection, including a third-team All-MIAA pick in 2019 when he was eighth on the Hornets with 30 tackles.

Graduate student Jahmek Murphy and redshirt sophomore Jordan Williams each played in ten games in 2019 and are expected to step into more prominent roles this season.