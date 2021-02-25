Lady Hornets clinch homecourt in MIAA 1st round

For the second straight game the Lady Hornets had to overcome a double digit deficit in the first half before pulling out a victory as they defeated Pittsburg State 65-58 in Pittsburg, Kan. on Thursday night. With the win Emporia State secured home court in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Basketball Tournament presented by Citizen’s Bank & Trust.

The Lady Hornets led 5-3 on a Daley Handy putback with 7:40 left in the half. The Gorillas then went on a 10-0 run and took a 13-5 lead with 5:14 left. Emily Weathers hit a three pointer for Emporia State to make it 179 with 2:43 left but Pitt State scored the final five points of the quarter to lead 22-9 after one.

Emporia State fell behind 29-15 on a Sydnee Crain three-pointer with 5:16 left. Pittsburg State would not hit another field goal for over four and a half minutes as the Lady Hornets went on a 13-0 run to pull within 29-28 on a free throw by Ehlaina Hartman with 54.4 seconds left. Tristan Gegg broke the run with a jumper with 39 seconds left, but Handy hit a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to send the teams to the locker rooms tied at 31-31.

Pitt State got out to a 39-33 lead with 7:16 left in the third but Emporia State responded with an 8-0 run and took a 41-39 lead on a three-pointer from Fredricka Sheats with 4:23 remaining in the quarter. The teams would go back and forth the rest of the frame as the Gorillas led 44-43 going to the fourth.

With the score tied at 48 Tre’Zure Jobe and Karsen Schultz combined to hit four straight free throws as Emporia State took a two possession lead with 4:49 left. Back to back three-pointers by Kaylee DaMitz and Gegg put the Gorillas back in front 54-52 with 3:18 left. Sheats answered with another three-pointer with 2:59 left to give the Lady Hornets the lead for good. Emporia State led 60-58 following a Julia Johnson layup with 47.6 seconds left. Emporia State worked the clock and Handy buried a three-pointer with 24.6 seconds left to put the Lady Hornets up 63-58. Sheats put the finishing touches on the win with a pair of free throws 5.9 seconds left for the final score of 65-58.

Daley Handy led the Lady Hornets with career highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Fredricka Sheats with 17 and Karsen Schultz with 13 points.

The Lady Hornets will wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Washburn. Tip-off for the Topeka Edition of the Turnpike Tussle is set for1:00 pm