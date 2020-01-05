Lady Hornets down Washburn

January 4, 2020-The #20 Lady Hornets built a 22 point lead just after the half on the way to a 69-57 win at Washburn on Saturday night in Topeka. With the win Emporia State sweeps the Turnpike Tusslein the regular season.

The game was tied at 14-14 with 3:38 left in the first quarter when the Lady Hornets went on a 15-0 run that lasted into the second quarter. Emporia State hit five of six shots from the field and went two of two from the line during the run as they took a 29-14 lead with 8:40 left in the half.

The Ichabods used a 9-0 run to the deficit to 12 points and forced Emporia State to call timeout with 2:06 left in the half. The Lady Hornets came out of the timeout and scored the final seven points of the half to take a 46-27 lead into the locker room.

Emporia State was 17 of 23 for 73.9% from the field overall and eight of 12 from beyond the three point line in the first half.

Daley Handy hit a three-pointer on the first possession of the second half to give the Lady Hornets a 49-27 lead. The spread would stay between 19-22 points until Mia Castaneda scored five straight for Washburn to cut the lead to 14 with 35 seconds left. Tre’Zure Jobe hit a laup with six seconds left to send the Lady Hornets into the fourth quarter with a 60-44 lead.

Emporia State led 64-47 with 5:40 left when Washburn went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to ten points with 4:07 left. Mollie Mounsey ended the run with a three pointer from the corner to push the lead back to 13 with 3:38 left. That would be the last field goal of the game for either team as the Lady Hornets hit two free throws and the Ichabods three of four down the stretch.

Mollie Mounsey led Emporia State with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Tre’Zure Jobe with 16 points.

The Lady Hornets return to White Auditorium on Thursday, January 9 to take on Northwest Missouri. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics