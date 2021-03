EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State Lady Hornets are going dancing in the NCAA tournament for the 22nd time. They found out Sunday night that they’re in as a six-seed.

The Lady Hornets will play No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth on Thursday. The winner of that game will play Nebraska-Kearney on Friday.

The Lady Hornets finished the regular season 17-5 before beating Central Oklahoma and losing to Fort Hays State in the MIAA tournament.