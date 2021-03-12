Lady Hornets fall in OT at NCAA tournament

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT) — The Emporia State women’s basketball team fell in overtime to Minnesota-Duluth Friday 76-70 in the first round of NCAA Division 2 tournament.

Three Lady Hornet players finished in double figures: freshman guard Ehlaina Hartman (22), redshirt sophomore guard Tre’Zure Jobe (16) and senior guard Fredricka Sheats (14).

For the Bulldogs, junior forward Brooke Olson had a game-high 31 points and 14 rebounds.

With the loss the Emporia State women’s season comes to a close, posting an 18-7 record on the year.