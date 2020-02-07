Lady Hornets knock off Pitt State

February 6, 2020-The Lady Hornets held Pittsburg State, who entered the game leading the MIAA in scoring, to 28 points below their season average in a 68-52 Emporia State win on Thursday night in White Auditorium.

Emporia State used a 9-0 run to turn a one point deficit into a 14-6 lead with 4:19 left in the first quarter. In a reversal of the season norms, the Lady Hornets were outscored 9-3 off turnovers while outscoring the Gorillas 5-0 on second chance points as they took a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.

A 7-0 run by the Gorillas cut the lead down to 23-22 with 4:20 left in the half. Tre’Zure Jobe scored to break the Pitt State run. Emporia State would score the final seven points of the half in just 1:52 to go up 32-24 at the half.

Pitt State scored the first points of the second half before the Lady Hornets rattled off a 7-0 run to go up 39-26 with 5:54 left in the period. Emporia State would take a 47-35 lead to the final ten minutes.

A 9-2 run fueled by three steals gave the Lady Hornets a 56-37 lead three minutes into the fourth quarter. A Karsen Schultz three pointer gave Emporia State a 21 point lead with 4:16 left on what would be their last field goal. The Lady Hornets would hit five of six free throws in the final 3:25 and took their biggest lead at 68-46 with 1:28 remaining before the Gorillas scored the final six points for the final score.

Tre’Zure Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 17 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals. She was joined in double figures by Morgan Laudan with 14 points while Mollie Mounsey and Karsen Schultz each scored 11 points.

The Lady Hornets will play host to Missouri Southern on Alumni Saturday at White Auditorium. The Emporia State Alumni game will begin at 10:00 a.m., there will be a special reception for the 2010 National Championship team at 12 noon and the Lady Hornets will tip off against the Lions at 3:00 p.m.

NOTES:

Tre’Zure Jobe now has 338 points and has passed Addie Lackey (327 in 2014-15) and Kelsey Balcome (335 in 2010-11) to move into eighth place on the Lady Hornets all-time freshman scoring list.

