Lady Hornets score 107 in win

February 13, 2020-For the first time in an MIAA game since 2001 the Lady Hornets scored over 100 points while holding a conference opponent to under 50 in a 107-45 victory at Rogers State on Thursday night.

The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 9-2 lead with Tre’Zure Jobe scoring five points to pass Cassondra Boston for third in freshman season scoring at Emporia State. The Lady Hornets led 15-9 when Bailey Kliewer hit one of two free throws with 34.5 seconds left in the quarter and then went on a 17-0 run to take control. Mollie Mounsey’s old fashioned three-point play with 6:43 left in the half gave Emporia State a 32-9 lead.

Emporia State ended the half on a 25-9 lead to take a 57-18 lead at the break. It was the most points scored in a half this year by the Lady Hornets and the most firsthalf points since scoring 63 againstARk.-Ft. Smith on Nov. 30, 2016.

The Hillcats scored 15 points in the third quarter and were still within 40 points with 4:17 left in the period. The Lady Hornets then went on a 15-2 run to take an 84-31 lead with 39 seconds left in the quarter. Emporia State cracked the century mark with 3:34 left on a Kali Martin pull up in the paint and led by as many as 64 before settling for the 107-45 victory.

Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with a career high 33 points while adding five assists. She was joined in double figures by Mollie Mounsey with 19 and Kali Martin with 14 points.

The Lady Hornets, now 18-5 overall and 11-3 in the MIAA, will stay in Oklahoma to take on Northeastern State on Saturday. Tip-off from the NSU Events Center is set for 1:30 p.m.

NOTES

First time the Lady Hornets have scored 100 points in an MIAA game since a 101-76 win vs Lincoln on January 2, 2016.

The last time the Lady Hornets scored 100 and held their opponent to under 50 in an MIAA game was a 104-48 victory over Northwest Missouri on January 31, 2001.

First time since Jan.26, 2013 Rogers State has given up 100 points in a game (Lubbock Christian 100, Rogers State 78), a streak of 196 games.

Tre’Zure Jobe is the first freshman to score 30 points twice in a season for the Lady Hornets and the first Lady Hornet of any age to have two 30 point games since Kelly Moten did it in 2016-17.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics