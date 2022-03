KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Emporia State women’s basketball couldn’t make it past the first round, ending its season.

The Lady Hornets lost to Central Oklahoma, 88-53. Emporia State shot just 29.3% from the field, while Central Oklahoma connected on 53.8% of its shots.

Tre’Zure Jobe and Ehlaina Hartman both scored 13 points and Victoria Price added ten.

The Lady Hornets finished the season with a 15-14 record for their 26th-consecutive winning season, the longest active streak in the MIAA.