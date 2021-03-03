Lady Hornets top Central Oklahoma 82-80 in MIAA tournament

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia State women’s basketball team beat Central Oklahoma 82-80 Thursday in the first round of the MIAA tournament.

MIAA player of the year Tre’Zure Jobe lead the Hornets with 25 points. Daley Handy and Fredricka Sheats followed with 18 and 16 points respectively, while Karsen Schultz scored 11 and Ehlaina Hartman contributed nine points.

It was Central Oklahoma’s Kelsey Johnson who lead all scorers in the game with 30 points.

Emporia State won the rebounding battle 40-34.

The Lady Hornets will now prepare to face Fort Hays State in the tournament semifinals on Saturday. Fort Hays State is the No. 1 seed in the women’s MIAA tournament and will come into Saturday with an overall record of 21-2.

The Lady Hornets beat Fort Hays State 62-61 the only time the two teams played each other this season. The winner of Saturday’s game will play in the MIAA tournament championship.